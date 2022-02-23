Blackbaud (BLKB) falls 5.45% to Close at $58.33 on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLKB - Market Data & News Trade

Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares fell 5.45%, or $3.36 per share, to close Wednesday at $58.33. After opening the day at $56.75, shares of Blackbaud fluctuated between $60.33 and $53.81. 542,774 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 290,284. Wednesday's activity brought Blackbaud’s market cap to $3,032,208,054.

Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina..

About Blackbaud Inc

Blackbaud is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community-nonprofits, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents-Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

