Black Knight (BKI) falls 4.35% for February 17

Black Knight Inc - Class A (NYSE: BKI), a Jacksonville, Florida, company, fell to close at $57.81 Thursday after losing $2.63 (4.35%) on volume of 2,108,343 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $59.88 to a low of $57.34 while Black Knight’s market cap now stands at $8,978,477,748.

About Black Knight Inc - Class A

Black Knight, Inc. is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage its robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

