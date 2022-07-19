Black Diamond (BDTX) Gains 5.79% for July 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDTX - Market Data & News Trade

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares changed 5.79% today on 147,910 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 345,897 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $3.29 the company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

Black Diamond has moved 41.65% so far this year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company's proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine.

