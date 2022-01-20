BK (BKTI) drops 11.77% to Close at $2.40 on January 19

BK Technologies Corp (NYSE: BKTI) shares dropped 11.77%, or $0.32 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.40. After opening the day at $2.75, shares of BK fluctuated between $2.75 and $2.40. 69,350 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 93,567. Wednesday's activity brought BK’s market cap to $40,354,406.

About BK Technologies Corp

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol “BKTI”. Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

