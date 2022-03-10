BIT Mining (BTCM) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 10

Shares of BIT Mining Ltd - ADR (NYSE:BTCM) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 10.

Ahead of the market's open, BIT Mining stock dropped 6.04% from the previous session’s close.

BIT Mining rose $0.2 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:01 est.

About BIT Mining Ltd - ADR

BIT Mining Limited is a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Since announcing its entry into the industry in December 2020, the Company has: (i) purchased and deployed bitcoin mining machines with a theoretical hash rate capacity of approximately 1,031.5 PH/s; (ii) acquired three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW, by purchasing a controlling stake in Loto Interactive Limited (HKEX:08198); (iii) acquired the entire mining pool business of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com. The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement with Bee Computing (HK) Limited, a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, in order to help sustain the Company's continued growth. BIT Mining Limited was formerly known as 500.com Limited, an online sports lottery service provider in China.

