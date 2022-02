BIT Mining (BTCM) gains 8.27% for February 24

BIT Mining Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BTCM) shares gained 8.27%, or $0.22 per share, to close Thursday at $2.88. After opening the day at $2.41, shares of BIT Mining fluctuated between $2.89 and $2.42. 527,985 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 549,443. Thursday's activity brought BIT Mining’s market cap to $203,423,109.

BIT Mining is headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong..

About BIT Mining Ltd - ADR

BIT Mining Limited is a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Since announcing its entry into the industry in December 2020, the Company has: (i) purchased and deployed bitcoin mining machines with a theoretical hash rate capacity of approximately 1,031.5 PH/s; (ii) acquired three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW, by purchasing a controlling stake in Loto Interactive Limited (HKEX:08198); (iii) acquired the entire mining pool business of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com. The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement with Bee Computing (HK) Limited, a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, in order to help sustain the Company's continued growth. BIT Mining Limited was formerly known as 500.com Limited, an online sports lottery service provider in China.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

