Bit Digital (BTBT) drops 11.31% for September 20

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) dropped to close at $8.86 Monday after losing $1.13 (11.31%) on volume of 4,659,254 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.39 to a low of $8.52 while Bit Digital’s market cap now stands at $487,218,169.

About Bit Digital Inc

Bit Digital Inc. is the Bitcoin company dedicated to integrating resources globally for bitcoin and bitcoin mining. It commenced bitcoin mining in early 2020 and currently operates 2,253.5 PH/S of Bitcoin Hash Rate across the entire Bitcoin network, making it one of the largest bitcoin mining companies listed on NASDAQ.

