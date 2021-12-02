Bit Brother (BTB) drops 13.82% on Moderate Volume December 1

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) shares dropped 13.82%, or $0.1211 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.76. After opening the day at $0.86, shares of Bit Brother fluctuated between $0.87 and $0.74. 4,370,790 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 15,766,856. Wednesday's activity brought Bit Brother’s market cap to $26,718,934.

Bit Brother is headquartered in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu..

About Bit Brother Limited

Urban Tea, Inc. is an emerging specialty tea product distributer and retailer headquartered in ChangshaCity, Hunan Province, China. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mingyuntang (Shanghai) Tea Limited which controls Hunan Ming Yun Tang Brand Management Co., Ltd. and Hunan39 Pu Tea Co., Ltd. The Company currently markets a wide range of trendy tea drinks, light meals, and pastries targeting the new urban generation in both Chinaand the United States. Its products are focused on not only their taste but also their aesthetic presentation and health benefits.

