Birks (BGI) falls 0.41% on Moderate Volume September 22

Birks Group Inc - Class A (NYSE: BGI) shares fell 0.41%, or $0.01 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.46. After opening the day at $2.45, shares of Birks fluctuated between $2.50 and $2.39. 72,979 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 708,325. Wednesday's activity brought Birks’s market cap to $26,102,994.

Birks is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec..

About Birks Group Inc - Class A

Birks Group is a leading designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts and operator of luxury jewellery stores in Canada. The Company operates 27 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand and two retail locations in Vancouver under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands. Birks Collections are available at Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths in the United Kingdom in addition to several jewellery retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces, and gifts.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

