BioXcel (BTAI) Up in Light Trading for May 2

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares moved 6.41% today on 410,457 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,637,782 shares traded.

After closing today at $13.95 the company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

BioXcel is down 35.51% so far this year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

