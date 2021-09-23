BioXcel (BTAI) falls 0.95% for September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTAI - Market Data & News Trade

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares fell 0.95%, or $0.28 per share, to close Wednesday at $29.15. After opening the day at $29.65, shares of BioXcel fluctuated between $29.89 and $28.90. 204,203 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 268,809. Wednesday's activity brought BioXcel’s market cap to $815,296,000.

BioXcel is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut..

About BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

