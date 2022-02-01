Biondvax (BVXV) gains 6.87% in Light Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BVXV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: BVXV) stock gained $0.09, accounting for a 6.87% increase. Biondvax opened at $1.32 before trading between $1.42 and $1.31 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Biondvax’s market cap rise to $15,895,088 on 187,918 shares -below their 30-day average of 650,833.

About Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and manufacturing of products for the prevention of infectious diseases. The Company had been developing M 001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. In seven Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials designed to test for immunogenicity, the Company was able to demonstrate M-001 was effective in stimulating an immune response to a broad range of flu strains. In October 2020, the Company completed a Phase 3 clinical trial of M 001 which failed to meet the trial’s primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. The company is now pursuing opportunities in the infectious disease space, including exploring several alternatives for development of a pipeline of assets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

