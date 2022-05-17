BiomX (PHGE) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for May 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHGE - Market Data & News

Shares of BiomX Inc (NYSE:PHGE) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 17.

Ahead of the market's open, BiomX stock gained 16.67% from the previous session’s close.

BiomX lost $0 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:13:18 est.

About BiomX Inc

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

