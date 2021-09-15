Biomerica (BMRA) drops 10.92% on Strong Volume September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BMRA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Biomerica Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: BMRA) stock dropped $0.5, accounting for a 10.92% decrease. Biomerica opened at $4.40 before trading between $4.45 and $4.05 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Biomerica’s market cap fall to $51,041,657 on 82,249 shares -above their 30-day average of 64,711.

About Biomerica Inc.

Biomerica, Inc. is a global biomedical company that develops, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for the early detection of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on products for Gastrointestinal Disease, Diabetes and esoteric testing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

