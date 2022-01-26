Biohavenmpany (BHVN) falls 2.05% for January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BHVN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd Inc’s (NYSE: BHVN) stock fell $2.43, accounting for a 2.05% decrease. Biohavenmpany opened at $118.77 before trading between $118.77 and $112.34 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Biohavenmpany’s market cap fall to $7,620,416,705 on 1,064,861 shares -above their 30-day average of 703,776.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

