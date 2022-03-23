Biodesix (BDSX) Drops 2.93% for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDSX - Market Data & News Trade

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 2.93% to $1.99 on March 23.

141,903 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 147,838 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 61.25% so far in 2022.

Biodesix shares have moved over the past twelve months.

About Biodesix Inc

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company offers non-small cell lung cancer pretreatment serum tests and laboratory testing. Biodesix provides diagnostic tools and equipment for blood and tissue analysis in the United States.

