Biodelivery (BDSI) falls 1.60% to Close at $3.08 on January 11

Today, Biodelivery Sciences International Inc’s (NASDAQ: BDSI) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 1.60% decrease. Biodelivery opened at $3.12 before trading between $3.15 and $3.06 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Biodelivery’s market cap fall to $304,291,492 on 760,005 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,982,807.

About Biodelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

