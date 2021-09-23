Biodelivery (BDSI) drops 12.25% in Active Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDSI - Market Data & News Trade

Biodelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ: BDSI), a Raleigh, North Carolina, company, dropped to close at $3.51 Wednesday after losing $0.49 (12.25%) on volume of 3,273,840 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.98 to a low of $3.49 while Biodelivery’s market cap now stands at $346,077,386.

About Biodelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

