Bioceres Crop (BIOX) falls 3.00% in Light Trading on January 26

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) fell to close at $12.30 Wednesday after losing $0.38 (3.00%) on volume of 21,610 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $12.88 to a low of $12.28 while Bioceres Crop’s market cap now stands at $505,580,270.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

