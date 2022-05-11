Bioceres Crop (BIOX) Climbs 3.38% on May 11

Today Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) is trading 3.38% up.

The latest price, as of 11:00:28 est, was $12.96. Bioceres Crop has climbed $0.43 so far today.

13,663 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Bioceres Crop has a YTD change of 10.04%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bioceres Crop visit the company profile.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs.

