Biocept (BIOC) falls 2.02% on Moderate Volume January 25

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 2.02%, or $0.06 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.91. After opening the day at $2.90, shares of Biocept fluctuated between $2.96 and $2.83. 97,016 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 207,080. Tuesday's activity brought Biocept’s market cap to $49,010,936.

Biocept is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Biocept Inc

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers, including metastatic tumors involving lung, breast and the central nervous system. Biocept's patented Target Selector™ technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) with higher sensitivity and specificity than most commercial assays. Additionally, Biocept is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

