BioCardia (BCDA) Rises 5.63% on June 22

Today BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) is trading 5.63% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:45:16 est, was $1.50. BioCardia has risen $0.08 in trading today.

48,889 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, BioCardia has a YTD change of 26.80%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on BioCardia visit the company profile.

About BioCardia Inc.

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and respiratory disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia, and acute myocardial infarction.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

