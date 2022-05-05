BioCardia (BCDA) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for May 5

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) has already fallen $-0.09 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.61, BioCardia has moved 5.59% lower ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 3.01% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for BioCardia investors.

About BioCardia Inc.

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and respiratory disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia, and acute myocardial infarction.

