BioCardia (BCDA) falls 4.64% for January 28

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares fell 4.64%, or $0.07 per share, to close Friday at $1.44. After opening the day at $1.42, shares of BioCardia fluctuated between $1.51 and $1.42. 16,544 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 85,652. Friday's activity brought BioCardia’s market cap to $24,294,622.

BioCardia is headquartered in San Carlos, California..

About BioCardia Inc.

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and respiratory disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia, and acute myocardial infarction.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

