Bio-Path (BPTH) falls 3.92% on Moderate Volume January 26

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares fell 3.92%, or $0.14 per share, to close Wednesday at $3.43. After opening the day at $3.64, shares of Bio-Path fluctuated between $3.71 and $3.38. 24,443 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 67,588. Wednesday's activity brought Bio-Path’s market cap to $24,559,363.

About Bio-Path Holdings Inc

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous infusion. Bio-Path's lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and prexigebersen-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is under consideration by the FDA to commence Phase 1 studies in solid tumors. This is followed by BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein, where it is being evaluated in lymphoma clinical studies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

