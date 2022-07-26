Bio-Key (BKYI) Loses 10.11% on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKYI - Market Data & News Trade

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares lost 10.11%, or $0.19 per share, as on 11:46:45 est today. Since opening the day at $1.81, 21,116 shares of Bio-Key have traded hands and the stock has moved between $1.81 and $1.69.

This year the company has a YTD change of 14.93%.

Bio-Key is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bio-Key visit the company profile.

About Bio-Key International Inc.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on- premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

To get more information on Bio-Key International Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bio-Key International Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles