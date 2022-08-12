Bio-Key (BKYI) Down in Active Trading for August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKYI - Market Data & News Trade

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved 15.20% today on 109,068 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 12,677 shares traded.

After today’s close at $1.84 the company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

Bio-Key is down 1.81% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bio-Key visit the company profile.

About Bio-Key International Inc.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on- premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

To get more information on Bio-Key International Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bio-Key International Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

These Stocks are Sending a Signal (like Amazon in 2008) It Isn’t a Recession Until This Group of Economists Says So What You Should Know About Europe's Energy Wars Meatless Meats and Smokeless Smokes