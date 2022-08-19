Bill.com (BILL) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BILL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 19.

Ahead of the market's open, Bill.com stock is up 16.35% from the previous session’s close.

Bill.com fell $1.98 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bill.com visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:15:49 est.

About Bill.com Holdings Inc

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.

To get more information on Bill.com Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bill.com Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

High Hopes: Cannabis Stocks, Big Tobacco and M&A A Closer Look at the CHIPS Act and Its Implications for the U.S. Market China, Taiwan and the Boycott: The Data Tells the Story An Easy Way to Profit Off One of Today’s Strongest Sectors