Biglari (BH) Down 2.70% for March 18

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. - Class B (NYSE:BH) traded 2.70% down on March 18 to close at $153.44.

8,072 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 5,638 shares.

Biglari has gained 10.61% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Biglari visit the company profile.

About Biglari Holdings Inc. - Class B

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas.The Company'slargest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants.

To get more information on Biglari Holdings Inc. - Class B and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Biglari Holdings Inc. - Class B's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles