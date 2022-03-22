BigCommerce Series 1 (BIGC) Climbs 7.85% on March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BIGC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (NASDAQ: BIGC) are up 7.85% Tuesday.

As of 11:51:04 est, BigCommerce Series 1 is currently sitting at $23.28 and has risen $1.68 per share in trading so far.

BigCommerce Series 1 has moved 15.52% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 39.53% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates as a software company. The Company offers SaaS platform for cross-channel commerce and cloud-based e-commerce solution that scales with business growth. BigCommerce Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

