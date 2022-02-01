Big Lots (BIG) gains 4.06% for February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BIG - Market Data & News Trade

Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) gained to close at $43.61 Tuesday after gaining $1.7 (4.06%) on volume of 725,513 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $43.90 to a low of $41.78 while Big Lots’s market cap now stands at $1,331,861,175.

Big Lots currently has roughly 22900 employees.

About Big Lots Inc

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a 'best place to work' culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

