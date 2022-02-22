Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) falls 4.77% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BGFV - Market Data & News Trade

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares fell 4.77%, or $0.78 per share, to close Tuesday at $15.57. After opening the day at $16.23, shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods fluctuated between $16.63 and $15.47. 951,471 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 926,279. Tuesday's activity brought Big 5 Sporting Goods’s market cap to $347,378,720.

Big 5 Sporting Goods is headquartered in El Segundo, California..

About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, operating 430 stores under the 'Big 5 Sporting Goods' name as of the fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2021. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 11,000 square feet. Big 5's product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.

