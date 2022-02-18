Bicycle (BCYC) gains 2.94% on Moderate Volume February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCYC - Market Data & News Trade

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ: BCYC) shares gained 2.94%, or $1.32 per share, to close Friday at $46.26. After opening the day at $45.03, shares of Bicycle fluctuated between $47.05 and $45.00. 145,358 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 168,117. Friday's activity brought Bicycle’s market cap to $1,360,030,538.

Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire..

About Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. BT8009 is a BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, and is also currently being evaluated in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA.

