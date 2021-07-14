BGSF Inc (BGSF) gains 4.12% for July 13

BGSF Inc (NYSE: BGSF) shares gained 4.12%, or $0.48 per share, to close Tuesday at $12.13. After opening the day at $11.55, shares of BGSF fluctuated between $12.29 and $11.55. 141,784 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 136,711. Tuesday's activity brought BGSF’s market cap to $125,377,014.

BGSF is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About BGSF Inc

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings), and Light Industrial. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 70th largest U.S. staffing company in the 2020 update and the 45th largest IT staffing firm in 2018. The Company's disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF's family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

