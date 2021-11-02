BGC Partners (BGCP) gains 4.66% for November 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BGCP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BGC Partners Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: BGCP) stock gained $0.25, accounting for a 4.66% increase. BGC Partners opened at $5.43 before trading between $5.62 and $5.40 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw BGC Partners’s market cap rise to $1,873,751,296 on 2,426,545 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,048,578.

BGC Partners employs around 9238 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About BGC Partners Inc - Class A

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income (rates and credit), foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures. BGC also provides a wide variety of services, including trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates. BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'BGCP'. BGC Partners is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

