Beyond Air (XAIR) falls 4.98% on Moderate Volume November 19

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares fell 4.98%, or $0.71 per share, to close Friday at $13.55. After opening the day at $14.37, shares of Beyond Air fluctuated between $14.55 and $13.22. 504,894 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 571,526. Friday's activity brought Beyond Air’s market cap to $360,972,528.

Beyond Air is headquartered in Garden City, New York..

About Beyond Air Inc

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit™, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs of ventilated and non-ventilated patients for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. LungFit™ can generate up to 400 ppm of NO for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time, and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its innovative LungFit™ in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as SARS-CoV-2 and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is performing preclinical testing of the use of ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system, separate from LungFit™, to target certain solid tumors.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

