Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) soared 20.9800% for June 22

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares soared 20.9800% to end trading Tuesday at $6.17 per share - a net change of $1.07. Shares traded between $6.28 and $5.65 throughout the day.

About Beyond Air Inc

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit™, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs of ventilated and non-ventilated patients for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. LungFit™ can generate up to 400 ppm of NO for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time, and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its innovative LungFit™ in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as SARS-CoV-2 and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is performing preclinical testing of the use of ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system, separate from LungFit™, to target certain solid tumors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

