Better World (BWAC) falls 0.10% to Close at $10.19 on January 11

Today, Better World Acquisition Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: BWAC) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.10% decrease. Better World opened at $10.18 before trading between $10.20 and $10.17 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Better World’s market cap fall to $164,116,777 on 64,049 shares -below their 30-day average of 106,049.

About Better World Acquisition Corp

Better World Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition in any business industry or sector, it intends to concentrate its efforts on identifying businesses in the healthy living industries that benefit from strong Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) profiles. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Rosemary L. Ripley and Chief Financial Officer Peter S.H. Grubstein.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

