Best Buy To Close All Stores on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021, joining a growing list of retailers who have already announced similar plans.

The closures mark the second year in a row that several major chains, including Walmart and Target Corporation, will be dark on what has traditionally been a huge holiday shopping day in conjunction with Black Friday.

Last year, many stores stayed closed on Thanksgiving in an effort to reduce crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to push more sales online.

Best Buy has not shared its store hours or plans for Black Fridat, but the company said in a statement that it served millions of customers last year during Black Friday weekend via curbside pickup service and shipping packages.

The consumer electronics chain noted that it plans to offer deals online on its website as well as via the Best Buy app.

The company said, “This year, we’ll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season.”

Walmart announced last week that all of its US locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row as a way to thank employees for “their continued hard work during the pandemic.”

In January, Target said it would be closing stores on the holiday and encouraged shoppers to buy items online instead.

According to the company, customers bought 150 million items using the store’s drive-up and order pickup options in November and December 2020, more than four times the amount purchased during the same time period in 2019.

_____

Source: Equities News