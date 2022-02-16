Best Buy (BBY) falls 2.51% on Moderate Volume February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBY - Market Data & News Trade

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) shares fell 2.51%, or $2.56 per share, to close Wednesday at $99.63. After opening the day at $101.42, shares of Best Buy fluctuated between $101.51 and $98.10. 2,288,812 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,602,602. Wednesday's activity brought Best Buy’s market cap to $23,967,082,268.

Best Buy is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota, and employs more than 125000 people.

About Best Buy Co. Inc.

Best Buy is a leading provider of technology products, services and solutions. The company offers expert service at an unbeatable price more than 1.5 billion times a year to the consumers, small business owners and educators who visit our stores, engage with Geek Squad agents or use BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app. The company has operations in the U.S and Canada, where more than 70 percent of the population lives within 15 minutes of a Best Buy store, as well as in Mexico where Best Buy has a physical and online presence.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

