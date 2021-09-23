Best Buy (BBY) falls 0.08% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Best Buy Co. Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: BBY) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 0.08% decrease. Best Buy opened at $107.73 before trading between $108.57 and $106.50 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Best Buy’s market cap fall to $26,268,978,696 on 1,500,742 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,705,404.

Best Buy employs around 125000 people with a head office in Richfield, Minnesota.

About Best Buy Co. Inc.

Best Buy is a leading provider of technology products, services and solutions. The company offers expert service at an unbeatable price more than 1.5 billion times a year to the consumers, small business owners and educators who visit our stores, engage with Geek Squad agents or use BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app. The company has operations in the U.S and Canada, where more than 70 percent of the population lives within 15 minutes of a Best Buy store, as well as in Mexico where Best Buy has a physical and online presence.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

