Best Buy (BBY) Down 5.05% for July 26

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares changed 5.05% today on 3,280,580 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 2,603,430 shares traded.

After closing today at $72.01 the company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-23.

Best Buy is down 23.76% so far this year.

About Best Buy Co. Inc.

Best Buy is a leading provider of technology products, services and solutions. The company offers expert service at an unbeatable price more than 1.5 billion times a year to the consumers, small business owners and educators who visit our stores, engage with Geek Squad agents or use BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app. The company has operations in the U.S and Canada, where more than 70 percent of the population lives within 15 minutes of a Best Buy store, as well as in Mexico where Best Buy has a physical and online presence.

