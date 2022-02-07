Berry Global (BERY) gains 2.15% to Close at $62.82 on February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BERY - Market Data & News Trade

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) shares gained 2.15%, or $1.32 per share, to close Monday at $62.82. After opening the day at $62.04, shares of Berry Global fluctuated between $63.84 and $61.72. 2,191,969 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 934,359. Monday's activity brought Berry Global’s market cap to $8,489,118,068.

Berry Global is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana..

About Berry Global Group Inc

Berry Global Group, Inc. creates innovative packaging and engineered products that it believes make life better for people and the planet. The Company does this every day by leveraging its unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in its diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, it partners with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges its solve and the innovations its pioneer benefit its customers at every stage of their journey.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

