Berkeley Lights (BLI) falls 6.47% in Light Trading on September 22

Today, Berkeley Lights Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: BLI) stock fell $1.6, accounting for a 6.47% decrease. Berkeley Lights opened at $24.67 before trading between $24.70 and $23.03 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Berkeley Lights’s market cap fall to $1,553,378,751 on 1,743,087 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,651,480.

About Berkeley Lights Inc

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for its customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Berkeley Lights' platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including its OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. Berkeley Lights developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

The Daily Fix

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

