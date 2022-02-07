Berkeley Lights (BLI) falls 2.72% on Strong Volume February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLI - Market Data & News Trade

Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI), a Emeryville, California, company, fell to close at $8.23 Monday after losing $0.23 (2.72%) on volume of 2,690,277 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.03 to a low of $8.15 while Berkeley Lights’s market cap now stands at $555,316,756.

About Berkeley Lights Inc

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for its customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Berkeley Lights' platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including its OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. Berkeley Lights developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

