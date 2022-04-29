Bentley Systems (BSY) Drops 2.53% for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Bentley Systems Inc - Class B (NASDAQ:BSY) fell $1.1 to finish the day Friday at $42.39.

The company began the day at $43.03 and shares fluctuated between $43.78 and $42.35 with 784,639 shares trading hands.

Bentley Systems is averaging 1,066,233 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 9.94% YTD.

Bentley Systems is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bentley Systems visit the company profile.

About Bentley Systems Inc - Class B

Bentley Systems, Incorporated provides software solutions. The Company offers software for bridge analysis, construction, simulation and analysis, modeling, and geotechnical engineering. Bentley Systems serves customers worldwide.

To get more information on Bentley Systems Inc - Class B and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bentley Systems Inc - Class B's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto