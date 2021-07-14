Benitec Biopharma Inc (BNTC) gains 4.76% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BNTC - Market Data & News Trade

Benitec Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares gained 4.76%, or $0.19 per share, to close Tuesday at $4.18. After opening the day at $3.97, shares of Benitec fluctuated between $4.27 and $3.84. 125,712 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 107,926. Tuesday's activity brought Benitec’s market cap to $32,831,459.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc

Benitec Biopharma Ltd is an Australian biotechnology company founded in 1997. It is engaged in the development of gene-silencing therapies for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening diseases using DNA-directed RNA interference technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

