Benefitfocus (BNFT) falls 0.56% for December 22

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares fell 0.56%, or $0.06 per share, to close Wednesday at $10.71. After opening the day at $10.80, shares of Benefitfocus fluctuated between $10.87 and $10.58. 168,342 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 223,018. Wednesday's activity brought Benefitfocus’s market cap to $358,039,413.

Benefitfocus is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina..

About Benefitfocus Inc

Benefitfocus unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. The Company's powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans?and suppliers?address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. The Company's mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

