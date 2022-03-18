Bellicum (BLCM) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLCM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 18.

Ahead of the market's open, Bellicum stock has fallen 9.19% from the previous session’s close.

Bellicum gained $0.11 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bellicum visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:13:24 est.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company's next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T cell therapies. Bellicum's GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms.

To get more information on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles