Belden (BDC) falls 2.12% in Light Trading on February 3

Today, Belden Inc Inc’s (NYSE: BDC) stock fell $1.23, accounting for a 2.12% decrease. Belden opened at $57.26 before trading between $58.66 and $56.81 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Belden’s market cap fall to $2,553,376,387 on 206,304 shares -below their 30-day average of 239,612.

Belden employs around 8100 people with a head office in St Louis, Missouri.

About Belden Inc

elden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

